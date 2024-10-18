Mahindra First Choice-backed car & bike launches a new pre-owned car store in Hyderabad

The Mahindra First Choice-backed auto content and commerce portal car&bike recently launched a used car store; car&bike Select in partnership with VVC Motors located in Auto Nagar, Hyderabad, the store will offer customers a wide variety of certified pre-owned cars to choose from. Customers can avail of a guaranteed buyback, get India’s most comprehensive two-year used car warranty, and reserve the car online for a free home test drive.

car&bike Select, Auto Nagar will provide customers with an all-inclusive superior car-buying experience combining the best of the digital as well as the brick-and-mortar formats. Pre-owned cars of all the popular OEMs like Hyundai, Maruti, Honda, Tata, Mahindra, Toyota, and others will retail at the store.

“The newly opened store promises a superior pre-owned car buying experience throughout the car buying journey. Our online portal, meticulously inspected vehicles, expert guidance, and welcoming showrooms, offer the consumer much-needed support in this journey. With the growing demand for personal vehicles, there is a growing need for a partner like us who can guide the consumers to buy their dream car with confidence.” said Mohammed Turra, MD & CEO, of Mahindra First Choice Wheels Ltd.

“We are happy to be associated with car&bike by Mahindra First Choice and the first car&bike Select used car store in Hyderabad. We look forward to serving our customers both through our superlative customer experience and a stringent inspection process that ensures only the best cars are sold from our store” said Dealer Principal – V.V Rajendra Prasad Chairman & MD - VVC Group.

The all-new facilities offered at the car&bike store include a free home-test drive for customers, guaranteed buy-back anytime during the tenure of ownership, and free RC transfer. Hyderabad residents should head to this new store to buy their certified pre-owned vehicle.