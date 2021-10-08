MAK Projects to offer customised wood villa in 6 months

Hyderabad: Hyderabad based infrastructure, housing and development company MAK Projects in collaboration with Canadian Wood, a crown agency of Government of British Columbia, Canada, has forayed into maiden Canadian Wood Villa project at BTR Greens in Thummaluru village, Maheswaram mandal of Rangareddy district. A replica of Wood Villa was unveiled by the chief guest Dr Gaddam Ranjith Reddy, Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha on Friday in the presence of Andrew Smith, Minister (Commercial), High Commission of Canada in India and other dignitiaries. The 6,000-sq ft model wood villa is expected to complete by the end of January 2022.



On the occasion, Ranjith Reddy said, "Canada ensures sustainable forest management, whereas in India, we never planted more saplings to balance the loss of forest cover." As wood availability is an issue here, the MP assured all support from the government to import wood from Canada, if the developers pass on the benefit to the home buyers. The state-of-the-art customised wood villas are being constructed by MAK Projects in 250-acre premium gated community. Out of 1,000 villas planned in BTR Greens project, more than 300 regular villas are completed in a 70-acre area with club house as part of the first phase, and 50 per cent of them are already occupied.

In the second phase, MAK Projects made provision for 150 customised built homes spread over 40-acre area. In the third phase, it plans to develop cricket ground, indoor shuttle court and yoga room with 700 hundred houses. Most of them are likely to be wood villas that will be constructed as per the customer's requirements within 3-6 month period. Dr Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan, MD of MAK Projects said, "The project is aimed at promoting sustainable wood housing in India. Wood is bio-degradable, recyclable, eco-friendly, carbon negative and it has multiple advantages."