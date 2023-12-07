makeO opens 2nd experience centre in Hyd

Hyderabad: makeO, an experience centre for smile, skin and hair concerns said it has opened its second centre in the city. The Banjara Hills centre will offer complimentary consultations with certified doctors, orthodontists and dermatologists, along with teeth scan and laser hair removal trials. The brand has a digital platform and mobile application for consumers to access clinical makeover treatments.

“We are thankful to the people of Hyderabad for the response that we have got for our Madhapur experience centre. This allowed us to introduce our second outlet at Banjara Hills within the same year.

Our experience centres are a touchpoint for customers to engage with orthodontists, dentists and dermatologists face-to-face, and receive complimentary diagnosis and treatment planning. The digital platform allows customers to subsequently choose to take the remainder of their treatment at home, in centre or hybrid as per their convenience,” makeO Co-Founder and CEO, Dr Arpi Mehta said.

