Malabar Gold enters New Zealand

Hyderabad: Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the world’s sixth-largest jewellery retailer, is set to enter the New Zealand market, marking its 14th global expansion. This strategic move comes as a result of the UAE-New Zealand Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which fosters trade and investment opportunities between the two nations.

With its international operations headquartered in the UAE, Malabar Gold & Diamonds sees CEPA as a key enabler for streamlined business expansion. Chairman MP Ahammed emphasized that the agreement strengthens economic ties and provides a gateway to introduce the brand’s premium jewellery to a new audience. “This milestone aligns with our vision to become the world’s leading jewellery retailer,” he stated.

The company will invest NZD 75 million in its initial phase, launching three world-class showrooms to cater to New Zealand’s growing demand for high-quality jewellery. “New Zealand offers a promising market, and with CEPA facilitating trade, we see immense potential to connect with customers who value craftsmanship and authenticity,” said Shamlal Ahamed, Managing Director – International Operations. New Zealand Trade Commissioner to the UAE, Ahmad Zakkout, welcomed the investment, highlighting CEPA’s role in fostering business opportunities. “It’s encouraging to see CEPA already driving increased trade and investment between our countries,” he noted.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds’ expansion is guided by its strong ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) principles. The brand is committed to ethical sourcing, eco-friendly practices, and social responsibility, contributing 5% of its profits to CSR initiatives in every country of operation.