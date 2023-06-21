Malabar Gold ropes in NTR Jr as brand ambassador

Hyderabad: Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the sixth largest jewellery retailer globally with over 320 showrooms across 11 countries, has signed NT Rama Rao Jr also known as NTR Jr as its newest brand ambassador. He will be featured in the upcomingconsumer campaigns of the company.

A prolific actor and a pan-India masssuperstar attracting global attention, NTR Jr reflects the core values of the group – trust,transparency and excellence with his affable and grounded persona.The second innings of NTR Jr as brand ambassador will make its 30th anniversary even more glittering.

Signing the super-star is in line with the group’s aim tofurther expand its customer base and build a stronger consumer-connect in Andhra Pradeshand Telangana region as well as across India and around the world.

Speaking about the association, NTR Jr said, “I am happy to be associated once again withMalabar Gold & Diamonds. Apart from being one of the most trusted jewellery brands, they areactively showcasing Indian designs, art and culture at the global stage. Their customer-centricpromises and ESG initiatives have established their leadership in the industry. I see greatsynergy between the values I believe in and what the brand stands for.”

MP Ahammed, Chairman, Malabar Group said, “Weare excited to renew our time-tested association with NTR Jr. He has emerged as a one of thewidely admired movie stars in India across regions. His outstanding filmography underlines hiscommand over the crafts of acting.

He is an actor par excellence and his impressive personalitywill further elevate our brand proposition.