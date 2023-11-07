  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

Malaysia Airlines to fly to Thiruvananthapuram

Malaysia Airlines to fly to Thiruvananthapuram
x
Highlights

The Thiruvananthapuram International Airport is all set to receive its first direct flight from Kuala Lumpur, the capital city of Malaysia on Thursday.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Thiruvananthapuram International Airport is all set to receive its first direct flight from Kuala Lumpur, the capital city of Malaysia on Thursday.

The flight will be operated by Malaysia’s flag carrier Malaysia Airlines.

Malaysia Airlines will be operating the Thiruvananthapuram-Kuala Lumpur sector with a Boeing 737-800 aircraft having a seating capacity of 174 passengers including business class.

The flight will be operated initially on Thursdays and Sundays from Thiruvananthapuram.

This flight will lead to better connectivity to Australia, New Zealand, North America, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Indonesia and Thailand.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X