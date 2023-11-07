Malaysia Airlines to fly to Thiruvananthapuram

Live
Thiruvananthapuram: The Thiruvananthapuram International Airport is all set to receive its first direct flight from Kuala Lumpur, the capital city of Malaysia on Thursday.
The flight will be operated by Malaysia’s flag carrier Malaysia Airlines.
Malaysia Airlines will be operating the Thiruvananthapuram-Kuala Lumpur sector with a Boeing 737-800 aircraft having a seating capacity of 174 passengers including business class.
The flight will be operated initially on Thursdays and Sundays from Thiruvananthapuram.
This flight will lead to better connectivity to Australia, New Zealand, North America, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Indonesia and Thailand.
