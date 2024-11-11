Live
- Rajasthan bypolls: Illegal goods valued over Rs 126.24 crore seized
- Lawyers divided over proposal for curtailing Calcutta HC's festival vacations
- Report shows how India's semiconductor sector aims create 1 mn jobs by 2026
- Supreme Court gives relief to Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Congress leader's defamation case
- Last rites of Udaipur’s Mahendra Singh Mewar held
- Low-Pressure Area in the Southwest Bay of Bengal: Heavy Rains Expected in Tamil Nadu, Sri Lanka, and Coastal Regions
- Telangana to Transfer 13 IAS and 8 IFS Officers
- Maha polls: CPI-M aims to retain Palghar, bag two more seats
- Punjab BJP seeks action against Congress MP for poll code violation
- Explosion at Indian Oil Corporation’s Gujarat Refinery in Vadodara
Just In
Malaysia's palm oil stocks fall 6.32 per cent in October
Highlights
Malaysia, the world's second-largest palm oil producer, saw its palm oil stocks fall 6.32 per cent from the previous month to 1.88 million tonnes at the end of October, official data showed Monday.
Kuala Lumpur: Malaysia, the world's second-largest palm oil producer, saw its palm oil stocks fall 6.32 per cent from the previous month to 1.88 million tonnes at the end of October, official data showed Monday.
According to the country's industry regulator Malaysian Palm Oil Board, the country's crude palm oil production slipped 1.35 per cent month on month to 1.8 million tonnes during the month.
The country's palm oil exports, however, rose 11.07 pe rcent month on month to 1.73 million tonnes. Its palm oil imports also surged 198.19 per cent month on month to 16,347 tonnes, Xinhua news agency reported.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS