Manifestation of Mithila's culture in Savitri Labh's Madhubani Paintings

New Delhi, June 11 MIthilanchal, spread across Northern part of the Bihar state, is known across the world for its magnificent Madhubani Paintings.



This is clearly visible in the collection of Madhubani Paintings by Savitri Labh (71) which are currently on display at India Habitat Centre. Some of the themes of her artworks which are on display, include 'Nine Goddesses of Navaratra', 'Ardh Nareeshwar', 'Radha Krishna', 'Meenavatar' and 'Bhuvan Bhaskar'. Besides, the art works also portray the life of the goddess, Sita, who was born in Mithila and various stories relating to the life of Sita and her husband, Lord Rama. Wife of a retired doctor, Savitri started her journey as an artist few years ago.

Talking to Bizz Buzz, Saviri says, "My husband had retired from the government job he was in and my kids have settled now, so I often found myself alone. It was how my journey began into the field of creativity."

Savitri, who lives along with her husband Dr Narendra Narayan Labh in Gurgaon, completed her bachelor's degree from Lalit Narayan Mithila University in Darbhanga

She is a social worker and connects with many issues like girls' education, volunteering for persons with disabilities and arranging food for economically weaker sections. She is passionate about passing on her knowledge about Maithili tradition, culture, rituals, art, and rich experiential knowledge.

She has made more than 100 paintings in the past two years and written about them. Each of her paintings has a story and significance. Her work is shortly culminating into a book.