Delhi LG, CM open multi-level car parking at Nehru Place​

In a major boost to Delhi’s urban infrastructure and traffic decongestion, Lieutenant. Governor V.K. Saxena and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated a state-of-the-art multi-level car parking facility at South Delhi’s Nehru Place District Centre on Monday.​

Chief Minister Gupta said several parking projects proposed during previous governments remain pending in files, but the BJP regime has, within one year, launched an automatic multi-level parking facility in Punjabi Bagh and a modern automatic shuttle parking facility in Greater Kailash.​

She stated that accelerating stalled development works in Delhi is a result of the united mandate of the people.​

Expressing gratitude for the Lieutenant Governor’s guidance, she said that his contribution has been significant in the achievements secured during the government’s first year in office.​

Providing details of the multi-level parking facility, CM Gupta said that the new six-storey modern structure has the capacity to accommodate 650 four-wheelers and 352 two-wheelers simultaneously.​

On a rotation basis, it is expected to facilitate parking for approximately 2,000 vehicles daily. She described it as a significant step given Delhi’s growing needs.​

She added that a comprehensive plan is being prepared to develop parks or parking facilities on available DDA land in areas facing acute parking shortages.​

Those present at the event included South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, DDA Vice Chairman N. Saravana Kumar, and other senior DDA officials.​

The Chief Minister observed that previous Delhi governments did not make the required efforts to establish effective coordination with the Centre and the Lieutenant Governor, as a result of which several public welfare projects remained pending for years.​

She said that during the first year of the BJP government, the Lieutenant Governor personally joined inspections of various sites and consistently monitored projects related to drain cleaning, road construction, and infrastructure development.​

He remained actively engaged in serving the people of Delhi even during periods when governance stagnated.​

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of the Lieutenant Governor and with the cooperation of the Central government, the Delhi government is working in close coordination and delivering tangible results.​

“Through these joint efforts, work is progressing at a quick pace to make Delhi cleaner, better organised and more developed,” she said.​