Gold and silver rates surges today, 24 Oct in Delhi, Mumbai, check gold prices of 18K, 22K, 24K

The gold rates today in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata were surged on 23 Oct 2026. Going by the rates today in Delhi, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs. 1,30,850 with a hike of Rs. 100 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 1,42,730 with a hike of Rs. 100 and the rate of 18 carat gold is around Rs. 1,06,960 with a hike of Rs. 100.

In Mumbai, the gold rate of ten grams of 22-carat gold is Rs. 1,30,700 with a hike of Rs. 100 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 1,42,580 with a hike of Rs. 100 and rate of ten grams of 18-carat gold is at Rs. 1,06,960 with a hike of Rs. 100

In Kolkata, the gold rate of ten grams of 22-carat gold is Rs. 1,30,700 with a hike of Rs. 100 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 1,42,580 with a hike of Rs. 100 and rate of ten grams of 18-carat gold is at Rs. 1,06,960 with a hike of Rs. 100

While the Silver rate today at Delhi Mumbai and Kolkata is at Rs. 2,20,000 per kilogram.

The gold rates in the international market have been fluctuating. Over the past few weeks gold rates have experienced a fall during the wedding season, fluctuating around Rs. 1,40,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 1,50,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.

The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.