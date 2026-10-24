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DRI Seizes Foreign Currency Worth ₹1.56 Crore at Shamshabad Airport
In Short
During checks on Saturday morning, officials intercepted a man preparing to board an AirAsia flight to Kuala Lumpur.
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials on Saturday have seized foreign currency worth about Rs 1.56 crore from two passengers at Shamshabad Airport in Hyderabad
During checks on Saturday morning, officials intercepted a man preparing to board an AirAsia flight to Kuala Lumpur. He was carrying US$66,600, 3,773 Malaysian ringgit and two Singapore dollars. The currency was valued at about ₹63.62 lakh.
A female passenger was found with US$97,600, worth approximately ₹91.94 lakh. Both passengers were unable to produce valid documents for the cash and have been taken into custody for questioning.
The currency had been concealed in black plastic covers among clothing inside trolley bags. DRI officials seized the money and bags under the Customs Act, 1962.
The seizures were made during an operation by the DRI’s Hyderabad zone from 22 to 23 October, which involved intensive checks at the airport.
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