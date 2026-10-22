- Delhi BJP questions AAP on CM Mann’s goods on which he was forced to pay customs duty, fine
- Delhi Police Detain Anti-SIR Protesters as March Towards Election Commission Headquarters Is Halted
- Telangana to host Khelo India Games in December: Minister Vakiti Srihari
- Jagan seeks appointment of amicus curiae to supervise local body polls in Andhra
- MP Congress questions Rs 575 Cr aircraft purchase by Mohan Yadav govt amid debt burden; seeks cost details
- YS Jagan addresses on local body elections, alleges YSRCP being obstructed
- India has recovered over 650 stolen ancient statues in 12 years: PM Modi
- Tirupati MP seeks removal of DIG, two SPs from Civic Poll duty
Govt, LIC to stay invested in IDBI Bank but surrender board seats
In Short
To exit promoter roles and remain public shareholders
New Delhi: The government and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) intend to remain public shareholders in IDBI Bank after the proposed strategic sale to Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings, with their individual stakes capped at 15 per cent and no representation on the bank's board, DIPAM Secretary Arunish Chawla said.
“Both the Government of India and LIC want to become public shareholders. To become public shareholders, you cannot hold more than 15 per cent equity. You also cannot sit on the board,” he said.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India has directed LIC to reduce its post-dilution stake from 19 per cent to 15 per cent, increasing the bank's public float by four percentage points.
Last week, the government approved the sale of a combined 60.72 per cent stake in IDBI Bank to Fairfax for about Rs 53,000 crore ($5.5 billion), marking a major step in India's long-delayed banking privatisation drive.
Fairfax will acquire the government's 30.48 per cent stake, valued at about Rs 26,620 crore, and LIC's 30.24 per cent holding, valued at around Rs 26,440 crore.
The Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa-led company will pay Rs 81 per share, above the benchmark fair value of Rs 75.99 determined by two independent valuation agencies.
Following the strategic restructuring, responsibility for running the bank and infusing capital when required will rest with Fairfax, Chawla said.
The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of the current financial year, subject to regulatory clearances from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Fairfax will submit the required technical papers and credentials to the RBI. Once approval is secured, the share purchase agreement will be signed.
The strategic buyer will also be required to make an open offer to minority shareholders, giving them an opportunity to tender their shares under applicable regulations.
The sale process began in 2022 and suffered a setback earlier this year when initial bids fell below the government's reserve price. The transaction is expected to be one of India's largest foreign investments in the banking sector.
Gujarat: Vadodara civic body clears land allotment for Yusuf Pathan
Kerala Health Minister Muraleedharan hits back at three women predecessors of CPI-M over criticism
CM Adhikari announces Rs 342 crore special package for tribal community in Bengal's Jhargram
Congress infighting behind sting operation, alleges Kumaraswamy (LD)
YS Jagan: SEC Undermining Supreme Court Directives
MP LoP Singhar questions SIR; accuses BJP of dismissing protesters as 'mob'