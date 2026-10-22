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Free data engineering course for unemployed graduates
In Short
The programme is open to graduates who passed out between 2022 and 2026 with degrees in MSc, B.Tech, M.Tech or MCA
The Sri Sathya Sai Dakshata Program has announced a free 90-day Data Engineering course for unemployed graduates in Telangana, aimed at helping them develop industry-relevant skills and improve their employment prospects.
The programme is open to graduates who passed out between 2022 and 2026 with degrees in MSc, B.Tech, M.Tech or MCA. Classes will be conducted offline near Khairatabad Metro Station in Hyderabad, with training led by faculty members with three decades of teaching experience.
The course covers basic and advanced Python, SQL, artificial intelligence tools, soft skills and career counselling. The programme is designed to provide practical training in data engineering and help participants prepare for employment opportunities in the technology sector.
Successful candidates will also receive placement assistance after completing the course. According to the organisers, more than 100 students from a previous batch of over 350 underprivileged graduates secured placements in companies.
The initiative seeks to address skill gaps among unemployed graduates and expand access to technical training, particularly for those facing financial barriers to professional education.
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