Industrial growth at 6.7% in Sept led by mfg, electricity and gas

New Delhi: India’s industrial production registered a 6.7 per cent growth (year-on-year) for the month of September, supported by 7.6 per cent growth in the manufacturing sector and strong growth of 11.2 per cent in the electricity and gas supply sector, official data showed on Wednesday.

The quick estimate of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) came at 6.7 per cent, which was 8.0 per cent (quick estimate) in the month of August. The quick estimate of IIP stood at 124.3 against 116.5 in September 2025. The indices of Industrial Production for Mining and Quarrying, Manufacturing, Electricity & Gas Supply and Water Supply, Sewerage & Waste Management for the month of September stood at 90.4, 128.0, 128.6 and 146.4, respectively. Within the manufacturing sector, 17 out of 23 industry groups at ‘NIC 2’ digit-level have recorded a positive growth in September 2026 over September 2025.

The top three positive contributors for the month of September 2026 are – “Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers” (19.0 per cent), “Manufacture of electrical equipment” (33.9 per cent), and “Manufacture of rubber and plastics products” (19.9 per cent).

In the industry group “Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers” item groups “Auto Components, Spares and Accessories”, “Passenger Cars”, and “Commercial Vehicles” have shown significant contribution in growth.

In the industry group “Manufacture of electrical equipment”, item groups “Electrical Apparatus for Switching or Protecting Electrical Circuits (e.g., Switchgear, Circuit Breakers/Switches, Control/Meter Panels) and Parts Thereof”, “UPS and Solid-State Drives” and “End-Face Connectors for Optical Fibres and Cables” have shown significant contribution in growth.

As per the Use-Based Classification, the indices stand at 111.6 for Primary Goods, 153.4 for Capital Goods, 131.7 for Intermediate Goods, and 133.0 for Infrastructure/ Construction Goods for the month of September 2026.