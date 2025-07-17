Wipro, Indian Hotels, Axis Bank, Jio Financial & more in focus to watch on July 18

Several stocks will be in the spotlight on Friday, July 18, following corporate earnings and business announcements. On Thursday, the benchmark indices closed lower amid pressure on IT and banking stocks and cautious investor sentiment ahead of the US-India trade talks outcome.

The BSE Sensex fell by 375.24 points (0.45%) to end at 82,259.24, while the NSE Nifty dropped 100.60 points (0.40%) to close at 25,111.45.

Here are key stocks to track:

Indian Hotels (IHCL):

Tata Group's IHCL posted a 26.56% YoY jump in Q1 FY26 consolidated net profit to ₹329.32 crore. Revenue from operations rose to ₹2,102.17 crore, up from ₹1,596.27 crore a year ago.

Wipro:

The IT major reported a 9.8% rise in consolidated PAT at ₹3,336.5 crore for Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations was ₹22,134.6 crore, marginally higher than ₹21,963.8 crore in the same quarter last year.

South Indian Bank:

Q1 FY26 net profit rose 10% YoY to ₹322 crore, while total income grew to ₹2,984 crore from ₹2,736 crore. Interest income was ₹2,362 crore in the quarter.

Jio Financial Services:

JFSL posted a 4% YoY rise in Q1 net profit to ₹325 crore. Total income surged to ₹619 crore from ₹418 crore, with interest income doubling to ₹363 crore.

Kalpataru Projects International (KPIL):

KPIL secured new orders worth ₹2,293 crore across India and overseas in the Buildings & Factories and Power Transmission segments.

LTIMindtree:

The IT firm saw a 10.6% YoY rise in net profit to ₹1,254.1 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue grew 7.6% to ₹9,840.6 crore from ₹9,142.6 crore last year.

Heritage Foods:

Despite a 10% rise in revenue to ₹1,136.8 crore, the dairy firm’s Q1 net profit fell 30.60% YoY to ₹40.54 crore due to increased expenses.

Hexaware Technologies:

Hexaware acquired 100% stake in US-based SMC Squared for $120 million (₹1,029 crore) to strengthen its global capability center footprint.

Axis Bank:

Net profit declined 4% YoY to ₹5,806 crore in Q1 FY26 due to a slight rise in NPAs. However, income rose to ₹38,322 crore from ₹35,844 crore.

HDFC AMC:

HDFC Asset Management reported a 24% YoY rise in Q1 net profit to ₹748 crore. Revenue grew 25% to ₹968 crore from ₹775.2 crore last year.



