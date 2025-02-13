Live
Markets erodes Rs 18-trn investors’ wealth in 6 days
Investors suffered an erosion of Rs18 lakh crore in six days of market fall as the BSE benchmark Sensex tanked three per cent. On Wednesday alone, investors lost Rs1.07 lakh cr.
The market capitalisation (mcap) of BSE-listed firms slumped Rs18,04,418 crore to Rs4,07,46,408.11 crore (Rs407.46 lakh cr or $4.69 trn) since February 4.
