Maruti Suzuki conducts its first Design Challenge, engages young talent from India’s leading design institutes to co-create future mobility solutions

Building a connect between young design talent and the automobile industry, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (“Maruti Suzuki”), India’s passenger vehicle market leader, successfully concluded its first-ever Maruti Suzuki Design Challenge. Over 400 students from 70 leading Indian and global design institutes participated in the novel design competition. Maruti Suzuki’s first of its kind design challenge invited young design talent across the country to visualize revolutionary mobility solutions and car design.

After a rigorous evaluation across 4 rounds, teams from MIT Institute of Design (Pune), Association of Designers of India at VIT (Vellore) and Strate School of Design (Bengaluru) secured the top 3 spots. The winning teams received cash prizes and secured a 6-month internship opportunity with the Maruti Suzuki design team, where they will work alongside the Company’s professional designers and contribute to the design of future models. The next seven teams were acknowledged for their efforts with gift vouchers and a possible opportunity to intern with Maruti Suzuki after further evaluations. This initiative will enable promising design talent to connect with the industry meaningfully and contribute to the future of mobility.

Highlighting the importance of the activity, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “India is a land of immense talent and innovation, with creativity thriving across every field. At Maruti Suzuki, we were already engaging with young start-ups to find mobility solutions. With the Maruti Suzuki Design Challenge, we expanded our open innovation efforts to provide a suitable platform to young designers where they gain real-world industry experience in automobile design. As design plays a pivotal role in shaping customers’ decision-making, it is vital to engage with young minds who bring fresh perspectives and challenge conventional thinking. The Maruti Suzuki Design Challenge reflects our commitment to cultivate automotive design talent and co-create future-ready mobility solutions with young India.”