Maruti Suzuki invests in connected mobility intelligence-based startup

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (“Maruti Suzuki”) has announced investment of nearly INR 2 crore in Ravity Software Solutions Private Limited, for an equity stake of over 7.84% through Maruti Suzuki Innovation Fund. Ravity Software Solutions Private Limited is a technology-led startup which specializes in providing connected mobility insights.

The Company invests in startups through the Maruti Suzuki Innovation Fund, an initiative to undertake strategic investments in startups which exhibit high levels of innovation and potential to devise solutions relevant to the Company’s operations. This is the third investment under Maruti Suzuki Innovation Fund. Prior to this, the Company invested nearly INR 2 crore each in Amlgo Labs Private Limited in March 2024 and Sociograph Solutions Private Limited in June 2022.

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Aligning to our core value of keeping customer at the core of our business, we are focused on enhancing vehicle ownership experience. In the age of open innovation, we strive to co-create business solutions with specialized entities operating in the particular field. Startups are ideal partners as they bring agility, fresh thinking, and cutting- edge solutions, to support our goal of ensuring customer delight. Our investment in Ravity Software Solutions Private Limited will enable us to elevate customer experience through data-driven insights. We have been associating with startups since 2019 under our Maruti Suzuki Innovation programs. Through this initiative, we are investing in a culture of innovation, building strategic partnerships, and unlocking new opportunities, in line with Government’s ‘Startup India’ initiative to promote entrepreneurship in the country.”

Vikas Rungta, Founder, Ravity Software Solutions Private Limited said, “It is an honour to be associated with an industry leader like Maruti Suzuki, whose name is synonymous with bringing personal mobility to millions in India as well as across the globe. An automobile major like Maruti Suzuki partnering with a startup speaks volumes about its forward-thinking mindset, humility, and openness to learn and collaborate to explore new ideas. With our excellence and expertise in AI, analytics and mobility, we are committed to upholding the trust Maruti Suzuki has placed in us. We believe that the high complementarity of our strengths: Maruti Suzuki’s scale of business and our agility and entrepreneurship, will further enhance customer experience and delight.”