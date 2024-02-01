Maruti Suzuki profit up 33% at Rs 3,207 cr

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday reported 33 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,207 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2023, on account of higher sales.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,406 crore for the year-ago period, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a regulatory filing. Total revenue from operations was up 15 per cent at Rs 33,513 crore as compared with Rs 29,251 crore in the year-ago period, it added. Country's largest carmaker sold a total of 5,01,207 vehicles during the period under review as compared with 4,65,911 units in October-December period of last fiscal, an increase of 8 per cent.

