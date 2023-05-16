Live
Maruti Suzuki WagonR crosses 30L sales mark
Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday said its hatchback WagonR has crossed 30 lakh milestone in over two decades
New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday said its hatchback WagonR has crossed 30 lakh milestone in over two decades.The model, which was introduced in the market in 1999, achieved 5 lakh sales mark in 2008; 20 lakh in 2017; 25 lakh in 2021 and 30 lakh milestone in 2023.
"WagonR's continued success with over 3 million cumulative sales is a testament to its undisputed reign as one of the most iconic Indian hatchbacks," Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Officer (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava said in a statement. Since its launch, WagonR has constantly evolved and risen to the pulse of changing customer preferences, he added.
