Mcap at top-9 cos rises Rs 1.30 trn

The combined market valuation of nine of the top-10 most valued firms climbed Rs1,30,391.96 crore last week, with Bharti Airtel and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) emerging as the biggest gainers, amid an overall optimistic trend in equities.

New Delhi: The combined market valuation of nine of the top-10 most valued firms climbed Rs1,30,391.96 crore last week, with Bharti Airtel and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) emerging as the biggest gainers, amid an overall optimistic trend in equities.

Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 1,511.15 points or 2.29 per cent. Barring Reliance Industries, nine other companies including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys and Hindustan Unilever witnessed addition in their market valuation. Bharti Airtel's valuation rallied Rs23,746.04 crore to Rs5,70,466.88 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of TCS jumped by Rs19,027.07 crore to reach Rs12,84,180.67 crore. HDFC Bank added Rs17,881.88 crore, taking its market valuation to Rs11,80,588.59 crore. ITC's mcap climbed Rs15,159.02 crore to Rs5,61,159.09 crore and that of Bajaj Finance soared Rs14,480.29 crore to Rs4,48,446.82 crore.

