Medicover plans two new hospitals in Hyd with Rs 250 cr

Hyderabad: Medicover Hospitals is set for massive expansion in Hyderabad with Rs 250 crore investment. As part of the plan, its 24th facility, a 350-bed multi-speciality hospital will be iaugurated on Tuesday. Continuing with expansion, the group plans a 500-bed hospital in financial district, expected to be operational by year-end. The Secunderabad facility is built on the site of the former Sangeet Theatre

Additional projects are being explored in Pune and Bengaluru, where the group is seeking large-scale facilities with at least 300–350 beds. The company is also considering acquisitions and real estate buyouts in existing geographies to strengthen its footprint

With this launch, the group’s total capacity will touch 5,800 beds across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Karnataka.

The group, which already has a strong presence in cities such as Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Aurangabad, Sangam, Warangal, Nizamabad, and Karimnagar, is positioning itself as one of the largest hospital chains in Maharashtra and Telangana. “In Tier-2 cities of Telangana and Andhra, we are on par with leading hospitals,” the Medicover chairman and Managing Director Dr Anil Krishna said.

Medicover expects to close FY26 with revenues of around Rs2,000 crore and significant EBITDA growth. The company is also preparing for an IPO in 2026, targeting a valuation of over $1 billion. “If all goes well, we will take baby steps toward the IPO next year,” Dr Anil Krishna told media in Hyderabad.

Technology upgrades are a key focus, with investments in robotic-assisted surgery. Medicover has already placed orders for a Da Vinci surgical robot costing Rs10–12 crore and an ortho-robotic system worth Rs7–8 crore. With added infrastructure, the Sikandargarh hospital alone will see investments rise to about Rs120 crore.

While expanding, the group continues to grapple with sector-wide challenges, including rising medical costs, equipment dependence on imports, and delayed government reimbursements. Its receivables have risen fivefold since 2021, touching over Rs500 crore, largely due to dues under public health schemes like Aarogyasri and CGHS.

“Healthcare demand is rising sharply with lifestyle changes and an expanding middle class. But imported equipment, rupee depreciation, and inflation are driving up treatment costs. Without realistic tariff structures from insurers and government schemes, hospitals face financial strain,” the CMD Anil Krishna noted.

Despite these hurdles, Medicover plans to cross 6,300 beds by the end of FY26 with the upcoming Hyderabad and Chandanagar projects. The group, backed by Medicover AB and promoter families, has no plans for stake exits during the IPO, with the fresh equity issue to be used for growth and debt reduction.