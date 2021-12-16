Megha Gas to set up CNG outlets 

Hyderabad: Megha Gas, a part of city-based infrastructure major MEIL, is gearing up to supply cooking gas to households in Warangal and Narsampet.

Megha Gas Technical Head G Rajkumar on Wednesday said that two cities will get cooking gas to households in the coming financial year. Megha Gas Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) outlet at Sri Prataparudra Automotives in Nakkalagutta, Hanumakonda was inaugurated by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited's Andhra and Telangana State Retail Sales Division DGM KSV Bhaskara Rao on Wednesday.

Gundu Prabhakar, owner of Sri Prataparudra Automotives, G Vinay Kumar, Sales Manager, Retail, and Harish Pahadia, Manager, Retail Engineering, were present on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, Rajkumar said that it was the third outlet the company opened in Warangal and Hanumakonda. He said another ten CNG outlets would be opened soon in the old Warangal district. Rajkumar revealed that a pipeline is currently being laid in Warangal and Narasampet to supply gas to households. They already made arrangements to supply gas to households in BB Nagar and Valigonda areas of Nalgonda and Yadadri districts. "We are setting up CNG outlets along the Outer Ring Road in Rangareddy district. Megha Gas will open a CNG outlet every 20 km on the Hyderabad to Vijayawada, Warangal and Khammam roads. Megha Gas CNG plants are being set up at Rotary Nagar, Danshalapuram and Khammam bus stands in Khammam city. In addition to the three CNG outlets in Rangareddy district, 10 more will be set up," he added.