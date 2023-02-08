MEIL's products grab attention at IEW 2023

Hyderabad: The products of Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) across its five energy subsidiaries – Drillmec SpA, Petreven SpA, Megha City Gas Distribution Private Limited (MCGDPL), Olectra Greentech Limited, and ICOMM Tele Limited – attracted the attention of visitors at three-day India Energy Week 2023 held in Bengaluru.

The star in the event was the debut of the electric tipper—India's first of its kind from the stable of Olectra. The tipper raised a high level of curiosity among the delegates. The sheer massiveness wowed the attendees as they sat in it to check it out. It is the beginning and the end for the construction and other industries that transport materials.

On the other hand, the Olectra electric buses also have gained attention from several Indian and international companies that enquired about the e-bus specifications. Olectra spokesperson said, "We are committed to playing our part in India's effort towards achieving net zero. We want the construction industry to be a part of the change, and we brought out the e-tipper."

MEIL Hydrocarbons Division spokesperson said, "We received good feedback and queries related to our focused products and services from representatives that attended the event from all over the world. The event has also allowed us to look at new categories we can add and offer. It's been busy from the time we open to the time we close."

ICOMM Tele Limited showcased infrastructure-related products—power towers, telecom towers, conductors and fasteners, solar module mounting structures, road infra furniture, shelters, portable cabins, and pre-engineered building structures. Queries poured in related to infrastructure solution providers, software and maintenance.

The subsidiaries in MEIL's hydrocarbons division – Drillmec SpA, Petreven SpA and MeghaGas spotlighted their capabilities and strengths in rig manufacturing and servicing. In addition, the interactions between MEIL staff and key delegates concerning how Drillmec SpA and Petreven SpA's capabilities could fit into the in-trend and upcoming onshore and offshore operations were fruitful.