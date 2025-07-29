Meta launches anti-scam campaign with a twist to drive digital safety awareness

Live
As part of Meta’s commitment to user safety, we’ve launched the second edition of our anti-scams campaign, Scam se Bacho 2.0’ that delivers digital safety tips with a twist.
As part of Meta’s commitment to user safety, we’ve launched the second edition of our anti-scams campaign, Scam se Bacho 2.0’ that delivers digital safety tips with a twist. This year’s campaign takes to the streets, literally, through a creative collaboration with digital creator Signboard_wala, known for using bold, witty placards to spark real-world conversations.
Building on the success of last year’s campaign, Scam se Bacho 2.0 brings scam awareness into public spaces across some of the most iconic streets in Mumbai, using culturally relevant and visually impactful storytelling to inform people about common online scams such as fake loan scams, impersonation and OTP fraud, among others.
The campaign features Signboard_wala holding different signs such as “Ex ho ya scammer, dono ko block & report karo” and “Keep your friends close and your OTPs closer” – packaged as witty one-liners, the campaign delivers important digital safety lessons, spotlights Meta’s safety features like two-factor authentication (2FA), Block and Report and encourages people to take an active role in their online safety.
The clever, humorous messages designed to grab attention, definitely spark a smile but most importantly, make people pause and reconsider online scams. It’s awareness with a twist - no preaching, no drama – just authentic, relatable moments that resonate.
Last year Meta launched its safety campaign ‘Scams se Bacho’ by partnering with Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana to educate people on how to stay safe from online scams and promote safer digital practices. Launched in collaboration with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), the campaign emphasised Meta’s commitment to safeguard people online, supporting the Government's goal to combat the rising cases of scams and cyber frauds in the country.