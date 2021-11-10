Meta rolls out business hub, playbook to empower SMBs

New Delhi: Meta, the parent company of Facebook, on Tuesday announced the launch of a business hub and 'Grow Your Business' playbook to empower small and medium businesses (SMBs) in India.

The 'Grow Your Business Hub' is a one-stop destination for the micro, small and medium businesses to find relevant information, tools, and resources curated to cater to business goals based on their growth journey.In addition, Meta also launched 'Grow Your Business Playbook' at the event that is geared to inspire and equip early-stage businesses to start their journeys on our apps.

The 'Playbook' is Facebook India's first published book on everything small businesses need to know from starting a business page, creating content on the page, to the first steps they need to take to start advertising, the company said in a statement.The first edition is aimed at helping businesses set up offline to online journeys and accelerating online sales for small businesses during the Covid-19 era and beyond.

"Small businesses are the engines of growth for India's economy, and the role of Meta is more important than ever in unlocking growth opportunities for them as many of them move online and use digital to grow," said Archana Vohra, Director, Small and Medium Businesses, Facebook India.