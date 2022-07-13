MF AUM falls 4.2% in June

Chennai: While the total assets under management (AUM) of the Indian mutual fund (MF) industry declined by 4.2 per cent last month, it also saw changes in the sector and stock allocation of the funds, said broking company Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

In its report, Motilal Oswal said, the total AUM for the mutual fund industry declined for the second consecutive month to Rs 35.6 trillion last month - the lowest level since August 2021.

The decline was led by AUM for income (Rs711 billion), equities (Rs405 billion), liquid (Rs219 billion), other exchange traded funds (Rs115 billion). The equity AUM for domestic mutual funds (including ELSS and index funds) decreased 2.9 per cent month-on-month (MoM) to Rs 13.8 trillion in June'22. This was due to a decline in equity scheme sales. Further, market indices closed lower.

According to Motilal Oswal, the redemptions dipped 15.4 per cent MoM to Rs 127 billion - at a 25-month low. Consequently, net inflows declined marginally to Rs 228 billion last month from Rs 234 billion in May'22. Be that as it may, the month saw notable changes in the sector and stock allocation of funds, Motilal Oswal said.

Microfin mkt grows 10.2% in FY22

Mumbai: The Gross Loan Portfolio (GLP) of microfinance industry grew by 10.2 per cent to nearly Rs 2.9 lakh crore at the end of March, says a report.

The same stood at Rs 2.6 lakh crore in the year-ago period. On a sequential basis, the GLP rose by 8.6 per cent during the period ended March 2022. Banks continue to dominate the microfinance market with portfolio share of 37.7 per cent. This is followed by NBFC-MFIs with a share of 33.3 per cent and Small Finance Banks (SFBs) at 17.1 per cent, as of March 2022, according to a quarterly report released by CRIF High Mark, a credit information bureau, on Wednesday.