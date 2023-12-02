Live
- Khammam: Tight security in place for counting day
- DK Shiva Kumar to arrive in Hyderabad today ahead of election results
- 9 YouTube channels spreading fake news, misinformation in India, reveals PIB; check list
- Maruti Suzuki sales rise 3.39% to 1.64 lakh units
- Stock market rallies on macro data, FII inflows
- Leaked! Samsung Galaxy S24 to Offer Flattened Screen, Titanium Build, and More
- Mfg sector sees robust growth during Nov
- Della Leaders Club opens Hyd Chapter
- Tirupati: Octopus mock drill held at Govindaraja Swamy temple
- GST mop-up zooms 15% to Rs 1.68 lakh cr
Just In
Mfg sector sees robust growth during Nov
New Delhi: India's manufacturing sector continued with its robust performance in November, mainly on the back of substantial easing in price pressures...
New Delhi: India's manufacturing sector continued with its robust performance in November, mainly on the back of substantial easing in price pressures and strengthening demand from clients, a monthly survey said on Friday.
The strong performance of the manufacturing sector is expected to continue in 2024 as well. The seasonally adjusted S&P Global India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 56 last month from the eight-month low level of 55.5 recorded in October. "A key feature of the latest results was a substantial easing of price pressures. Although average purchasing costs rose again, the rate of inflation eased to the lowest in the current 40-month sequence of increases and was negligible by historical standards," it said.
Pollyanna De Lima, Economics Associate Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said India's manufacturing industry maintained its robust performance in November, with output regaining growth momentum.