MG Motor, Castrol to join hands with Jio-bp for electric cars

New Delhi: MG Motor India and lubricant brad Castrol India are set to collaborate with Jio-bp to explore mobility solutions for electric cars, the automaker said in a statement on Thursday.

Under the partnership, Jio-bp, MG Motor and Castrol will explore setting up four-wheeler EV charging infrastructure and expand Castrol's existing auto service network to cater to EV customers, it note. The partnership is in line with Jio-bp and MG Motor's commitment to provide vast and reliable charging infrastructure to electric car customers and accelerating EV adoption in India, the statement added.

Jio-bp, a joint venture between Reliance Industries Ltd and bp, is creating an ecosystem that will benefit all the stakeholders in the EV value chain. With the Jio-bp pulse mobile app, customers can easily find charging stations nearby and seamlessly charge their EVs. "The strategic partnership is aimed at creating EV-friendly roads for inter-city and intra-city travel by setting up a robust EV charging and service infrastructure in the country," the statement said.

Under the partnership, Castrol will develop and expand its existing multi-brand Auto Service network and Express Oil Change centres to start serving four-wheeler electric cars. These services will be offered across India at both Jio-bp mobility stations as well as select Castrol Auto Service workshops initially to serve both EV and non-EV four-wheelers. With rising EV adoption, car mechanics will require training on the latest automotive technologies.