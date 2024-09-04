MG Windsor, India's First Intelligent CUV to Offer Business-Class Comfort with ‘AeroGlide’ Design

JSW MG Motor India has unveiled the ‘AeroGlide’ design in its anticipated and brand-new MG Windsor - India's first Intelligent Crossover Utility Vehicle [CUV], today, through a video release. This ultramodern design seamlessly integrates advanced aerodynamics with superior craftmanship, raising the driving experience to next level of comfort and refinement, embodying business class travel. The AeroGlide design embodies the art of aerodynamic excellence, meticulously crafted to ensure that every journey in the MG Windsor is as smooth as it is luxurious.

It draws inspiration from the seamless elegance of business class travel, and the Aero aspect of the design ensures that the vehicle glides effortlessly through the hustle and bustle. This focus on aerodynamics not only contributes to enhancing the Intelligent CUV's performance but also provides a refined commute for all occupants. Built on a dedicated EV platform, the MG Windsor will underpin a long wheelbase, which is not only segment leading, but also comparable to vehicles one segment above, ensuring ample cabin space for a relaxed drive experience.





The brand-new Windsor draws inspiration from the iconic Windsor Castle in the UK that is an architectural masterpiece and is a symbol of royal heritage. The MG Windsor demonstrates meticulous craftsmanship and commitment to excellence. much like the legendary castle does too.

CUVs are progressively relevant to India with the evolving road network and infrastructure. Being the first Intelligent CUV, the Windsor promises to offer a perfect blend of aerodynamic design and spacious interiors, making it ideal for everyday use. It is versatile, ensuring that families can travel in ample comfort, whether it's for daily commutes or weekend getaways. The vehicle’s higher ground clearance allows for better navigation over potholes, speed bumps, and uneven surfaces, all translating into a smoother and more comfortable drive.

Link – https://drive.google.com/file/d/1U5C0ygJDE1fs4u6ZM9esnD_uphG61nYC/view