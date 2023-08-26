Live
Mia by Tanishq strengthens retail footprint in Chennai
Jewellery brand Mia by Tanishq from the diversified conglomerate Tata Group has stepped up its retail presence in Tamil Nadu with the setting up of four stores in the city.
Each store spread across 3,350 sq ft offers a wide range of jewellery pieces of Mia in gold, diamond, and colour stones among others. The exclusive stores of Mia in Chennai have an exquisite range of trendy and contemporary 14kt and 18 kt jewellery designs and they were inaugurated commemorating the auspicious Varamahalakshmi festival, a press release said.
"Mia by Tanishq is an important part of Titan's jewellery portfolio that caters to the GenZ. Today, we proudly open the doors to four new stores in Chennai, " Titan Company Ltd, jewellery division, CEO, Ajoy Chawla said. "Chennai is a key market for Mia, thriving with many modern, young, financially independent women. Doubling Mia's retail footprint in Chennai is our commitment to making the brand more accessible in this very trendy city," he added. Commemorating the inauguration of new stores, a discount of up to 20 per cent has been offered to customers purchasing Mia jewellery, the company said.