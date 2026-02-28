Micron Celebrates Opening of India’s First Semiconductor Assembly and Test Facility

SANAND, India, Feb. 28, 2026 — Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) today celebrated the grand opening of its semiconductor assembly and test facility in Sanand, Gujarat, India. The state-of-the-art facility converts advanced DRAM and NAND wafers from Micron's global manufacturing network into finished memory and storage products. Once fully ramped, the first phase of Micron’s Sanand operation will feature more than 500,000 square feet of cleanroom space, making it one of the world’s largest single-floor assembly and test cleanrooms. The site serves customers worldwide to meet the growing global demand for memory and storage fueled by AI.

The facility represents a combined investment of approximately $2.75 billion by Micron and its government partners, advancing semiconductor manufacturing capabilities in India. Micron Chairman, President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra and other executives witnessed the opening ceremony with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendra Patel, Union Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics & IT Ashwini Vaishnaw, U.S. Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and other distinguished government officials and guests.

"Today is a proud moment for Micron and India's growing semiconductor industry," said Sanjay Mehrotra, Chairman, President and CEO of Micron Technology. “This pioneering facility, the first assembly and test site of its kind in the country, helps build a resilient ecosystem that underpins the global AI economy. We are deeply grateful to the government of India, the Gujarat government and all of the partners involved for their steadfast support in making this achievement possible."

The Sanand site is ISO 9001:2015 certified and has begun commercial production. To mark the grand opening of the site, Micron presented its first shipment of made-in-India memory modules to Dell Technologies for its laptops made in India for India. Micron expects to assemble and test tens of millions of chips at Sanand in 2026, scaling to hundreds of millions in 2027. The expansion of conventional assembly and test operations in India complements Micron's planned development of advanced manufacturing and packaging capabilities in the United States and strengthens the company’s global assembly and test network.

“The inauguration of Micron’s semiconductor facility in Sanand marks a historic milestone as Bharat begins its first commercial semiconductor chip production,” said Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. “This is a decisive step towards building a trusted, resilient and self-reliant semiconductor ecosystem under the leadership of Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji. India is now moving from being a consumer of chips to becoming a global hub for semiconductor manufacturing and innovation.”

Micron is building India's next generation of semiconductor talent to support its operations in India. Through partnerships with Pandit Deendayal Energy University (PDEU), Namtech, leading universities nationwide and government-sponsored skills development programs, Micron is supporting STEM education, specialized training, workforce readiness for advanced manufacturing roles and community initiatives, including digital and AI literacy programs across the region.