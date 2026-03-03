Traffic police distribute free helmets

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police conducted a special awareness programme on traffic rules at Nanal Nagar, Mehdipatnam area prioritising the safety of commuters. The police distributed free helmets among the commuters.

On Monday, Kulsumpura Traffic Police Station under Golconda Zone conducted the programme. C Venugopal Reddy, Additional DCP (Traffic) and D Dhanalakshmi, ACP (Traffic) were present.

During the session, officials provided key safety guidelines to motorists, stating that helmets are mandatory for both the two-wheeler rider and the pillion rider.

Officials clarified that, as per the law, children above the age of four years must also wear a helmet while travelling on a two-wheeler.

They emphasised the importance of seat belts, stating that not only the driver but all passengers in a car must wear seat belts, as this significantly reduces the severity of injuries during accidents.

Overtaking from the left is strictly prohibited, and vehicles should overtake only from the right. Heavy vehicles must keep to the left side of the road and strictly adhere to prescribed speed limits.

In addition to raising road safety awareness, as many as 15 helmets were distributed free of charge to eligible motorists in collaboration with the HCSC Team and Young India Team.

The officials urged all citizens to follow traffic regulations for a safe and secure journey. G Venkateshwarlu (Inspector, Tolichowki Traffic), M Rajendra Prasad (Inspector, Kulsumpura Traffic), and other officers were present.