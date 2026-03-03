Jindal Foundation & BMC launch mobile sanitation unit

Bhubaneswar: Reinforcing its commitment to community welfare and improved urban sanitation, Jindal Foundation, in collaboration with Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), launched a Mobile Sanitation Unit designed to provide convenient and hygienic restroom facilities during public events, festivals, and large gatherings across the city.

Jindal Foundation Chairperson Shallu Jindal and BMC Mayor Sulochana Das flagged off the vehicle here on Monday. They were joined by BMC Deputy Mayor Manjulata Kanhar, BMC Commissioner Chanchal Rana, BMC Additional Commissioner Kailash Chandra Das, BMC Corporator & Head of the Standing Committee on Sanitation Biranchi Narayana Mahasupakar and Jindal Steel President & Head of Corporate Communications and High Impact Social Projects Prashant Hota.

The specially designed truck-mounted sanitation facility has been provided by Jindal Foundation as part of its ongoing efforts to support civic infrastructure. The BMC will oversee its deployment, operations, and maintenance to ensure it serves citizens efficiently whenever required.

Speaking on the initiative, Shallu Jindal said, “At Jindal Foundation, we strongly believe that access to clean and dignified sanitation is essential for building healthy and inclusive communities. As cities continue to grow and host large public events, the need for accessible sanitation facilities becomes even more important. This Mobile Sanitation Unit is a step towards supporting Bhubaneswar’s vision of a cleaner and more citizen-friendly city, and we are pleased to partner with the BMC in this meaningful initiative.”

Sulochana Das thanked Shallu Jindal for the support and and said, “The Mobile Sanitation Unit will be extremely useful during major gatherings, cultural events, and public programmes, ensuring that citizens and visitors have access to proper facilities. Such partnerships play a vital role in enhancing civic infrastructure and maintaining cleanliness across Bhubaneswar.” The Mobile Sanitation Unit has been thoughtfully designed to cater to the needs of both men and women and to ensure comfort, safety, and hygiene in crowded public spaces.