Sundar Pichai’s Pay Package Surges to $692 Million

Technology giant Alphabet Inc. has significantly increased the total potential compensation of its chief executive Sundar Pichai, with the package now estimated at $692 million (around Rs 63,61,79,82,000) over the next three years, according to a report by a famous publication. The revised pay structure places Pichai among the highest-paid corporate leaders globally.

A major portion of this compensation will come from performance-linked stock awards. The package includes performance stock units (PSUs) valued at $126 million, which are divided into two equal tranches. These awards are tied to Alphabet’s total shareholder return relative to the S&P 100 index.

Under the structure, the PSUs could potentially double in value to $252 million if the company surpasses its performance targets. However, if the benchmarks are not met, the payout could be reduced to zero, making the award heavily dependent on the company’s long-term market performance.

In addition to these performance-based incentives, Pichai will also receive restricted stock units worth $84 million that will vest monthly over a three-year period. Alongside these equity-based benefits, his annual base salary remains at $2 million.

Alphabet has also rolled out additional stock incentives worth up to $350 million, which are directly tied to the progress and growth of its autonomous technology ventures. These incentives include $130 million in stock from Waymo, Alphabet’s self-driving car division, and $45 million in shares from Wing Aviation, the company’s drone-based delivery service.

Both these stock awards carry the potential to reach up to 200 percent of their target value depending on the performance and development milestones of the projects.

Alphabet’s board highlighted that these incentives demonstrate the company’s confidence in Pichai’s leadership and his ability to guide emerging technologies within the company’s broader innovation ecosystem.

The board specifically noted that Waymo and Wing are “tackling enormous challenges in autonomous driving and delivery” under his supervision.

Since taking over as CEO of Google in August 2015 and later becoming CEO of Alphabet, Pichai has overseen a remarkable expansion of the company’s market value. During his tenure, the company’s market capitalisation has surged nearly sevenfold, rising from about $535 billion to approximately $3.6 trillion. At one point in January, the company briefly reached the $4 trillion mark.

Pichai, who was born in India and is now 53, joined Google in 2004. Over the years, he played a key role in developing the Google Chrome browser and later led the growth of the Android operating system before ascending to the top leadership role.

Earlier this week, Pichai also sold 32,500 Class C shares worth approximately $9.8 million. Reports indicate that he and his wife currently hold about 1.67 million shares in Alphabet, valued at nearly $498 million based on the company’s closing stock price of $298 per share on Friday.

In comparison, other major technology leaders earn significantly lower annual compensation. Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, earned $96.5 million in fiscal 2025, while Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple Inc., received $74.3 million during the same period.

The revised compensation structure underscores Alphabet’s continued faith in Pichai’s ability to drive innovation and maintain the company’s strong growth trajectory in an increasingly competitive global technology landscape.