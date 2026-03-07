CM Revanth Reddy assures support to surrendered maoists, says problems will be solved with talks

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced the surrender of 130 Maoists today, including the entire PLGA committee led by Devji. The Maoists handed over 124 weapons to the police, with prominent figures such as Devji and Bade Chokka Rao’s gunmen among those surrendering.

Addressing the media, Revanth Reddy stated: “The problem can only be solved in a peaceful environment. We will ensure the financial and health security of the surrendered Maoists. Those still in hiding should surrender, and we will provide necessary facilities. The authorities have worked hard to facilitate these surrenders, and the police have built confidence among the Maoists.”

He added, “Devji and his group have made proposals, saying they will surrender if their problems are addressed. We will do everything possible at the state level. Maoist leader Ganapathi should surrender, along with the seven individuals from Telangana still in hiding. Amit Shah has said that those who surrender should be rehabilitated, and we will provide rewards and special health security cards for the surrendering Maoists.”