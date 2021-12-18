  • Menu
Mkts bleed amid surging Omicron cases

Mumbai: The Sensex plummeted 889 points while the Nifty sank below the 17,000-mark on Friday, in line with a selloff in global markets as hawkish central banks and rising Omicron cases sparked a retreat from riskier assets.

Continued selling by foreign institutional investors put further pressure on domestic bourses, traders said.

