Mkts bleed amid surging Omicron cases
Highlights
Sensex falls 889 points, Nifty below 17,000-mark
Mumbai: The Sensex plummeted 889 points while the Nifty sank below the 17,000-mark on Friday, in line with a selloff in global markets as hawkish central banks and rising Omicron cases sparked a retreat from riskier assets.
Continued selling by foreign institutional investors put further pressure on domestic bourses, traders said.
