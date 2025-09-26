Mobile exports jump 39% YoY in Aug, US shipments up 148%, says ICEA

India’s smartphone exports have surged 39 per cent to about $1.53 billion in August 2025 compared to a year ago, ICEA has said, adding exports to the US more than doubled in the same period as it countered claims of any decline.

Smartphone exports to the US in the first five months of FY26 reached $8.43 billion, from $2.88 billion during the same period in FY25, nearly a three-fold increase, India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) said in a release.

The US figure for April-August 2025 has already reached nearly 80 per cent of the entire FY25 US exports total of $10.56 billion, the association representing industry biggies asserted. “Smartphone exports in August 2025, in contrast to the claims made, have increased by 39 per cent from $1.09 billion in August 2024 to $1.53 billion in August 2025. Further, exports to the US more than doubled, increasing by 148 per cent, from $388 million in August 2024 to $965 million in August 2025,” ICEA said in the release.

It pointed out that “contrary to claims”, there has been a massive increase, not decline, in smartphone exports to the US, both for August and the five-month period across the current and previous fiscals.

“Every export sector has its particular nuances based on multiple factors. Oversimplification of trade data - and worse - inferences based on monthly comparisons are misleading and avoidable,” Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman of ICEA, said. It argued that August and September are usually the lowest smartphone export months. Export data over the last five years shows that exports of smartphones are usually lowest during August and the first half of September.

Explaining this, ICEA said the companies launch new models in end-September and October ahead of the festival season. As a result, global customers who are awaiting the launch of new models sharply reduce their purchase of smartphones during August. This leads to a drop in exports. Even customers who buy older models await the launch of new models since such launches are accompanied by deep discounts on older models. As a result, exports of older models also drop sharply, ICEA said, adding that they pick up in October.