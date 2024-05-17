Live
- Biggest war sequence of Suriya Sivakumar-starrer 'Kanguva' features 10,000-plus people
- US Air Force blames power loss, weather for F-16 crash in South Korea in May 2023
- India needs a national security filter for doing business with some nations: EAM Jaishankar
- Swati Maliwal's 'after-assault' video surfaces, being told to move out
- NCW affixes notice for hearing at residence of CM Kejriwal's PS
- 'You always lift your game to a new standard when Jimmy's out on the field', says Labuschagne
- India lose one Paris 2024 quota after WADA provisionally suspends boxer Parveen for whereabouts failure: Sources
- Archer Deepika Kumari to train under renowned coach Kim Hyung Tak in South Korea
- Efforts on to bring Prajwal Revanna back to India, says Karnataka Home Minister
- Karnataka Home Minister orders probe into ‘police negligence’ in Anjali murder case
Just In
Both TDP, YSRCP confident of bagging majority seats
Vizianagaram: Both ruling and opposition party leaders are busy analysing how many seats they are going to win in Vizianagaram district. The erstwhile...
Vizianagaram: Both ruling and opposition party leaders are busy analysing how many seats they are going to win in Vizianagaram district. The erstwhile district has nine Assembly seats, with one SC reserved seat of Parvathipuram and two ST seats of Salur and Kurupam. On the third day of poling, the cadres of both parties are assessing their strong and weak spots to arrive at an estimate.
TDP and YSRCP both are confident of victory in state and district. YSRCP won all the nine MLA seats in the 2019 elections and now too the leaders and cadres are confident that they would repeat the performance.
However, in private, they admit that 2019 landslide may not be possible but they would certainly win seven seats.
TDP too is confident that it would certainly win four seats ending YSRCP domination. Both parties and cadre are betting on number of seats they are going to win.
TDP would hold annual mega event Mahanadu every year on May 27 and 28 but due to uncertainty in political situations in the state, the high command has postponed the programme. Even the cadre also are not in a position to take active part in the even as they have been busy with election work for the last two months. After the polls, they are in a mode of rest prompting the party to postpone the meet.