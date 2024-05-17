Both TDP, YSRCP confident of bagging majority seats

Vizianagaram: Both ruling and opposition party leaders are busy analysing how many seats they are going to win in Vizianagaram district. The erstwhile district has nine Assembly seats, with one SC reserved seat of Parvathipuram and two ST seats of Salur and Kurupam. On the third day of poling, the cadres of both parties are assessing their strong and weak spots to arrive at an estimate.

TDP and YSRCP both are confident of victory in state and district. YSRCP won all the nine MLA seats in the 2019 elections and now too the leaders and cadres are confident that they would repeat the performance.

However, in private, they admit that 2019 landslide may not be possible but they would certainly win seven seats.

TDP too is confident that it would certainly win four seats ending YSRCP domination. Both parties and cadre are betting on number of seats they are going to win.

TDP would hold annual mega event Mahanadu every year on May 27 and 28 but due to uncertainty in political situations in the state, the high command has postponed the programme. Even the cadre also are not in a position to take active part in the even as they have been busy with election work for the last two months. After the polls, they are in a mode of rest prompting the party to postpone the meet.