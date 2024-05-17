APL season-3 to commence from June 30

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) secretary S R Gopinath Reddy announced that Andhra Premier League (APL) season-3 will commence from June 30 to July 13.

Spoking to the media here on Thursday, he said that under the leadership of the ACA president Sarath Chandra Reddy, APL is being organised with an aim to encourage sportspersons in the state.

There will be a total of 19 matches in the season which will be held in Kadapa and Visakhapatnam. Of them, seven matches will be held in Kadapa and the remaining 12 will be held in Visakhapatnam.

Sharing details, Gopinath Reddy stated that ACA is always ahead in encouraging local players. About 1,000 players have already been selected through screening in three centres.

While six teams are participating in the APL, at least six to 12 new players have been given an opportunity this time, the secretary informed.

Meanwhile, Gopinath Reddy stated that a new software provider ‘Sports Mechanic’, which got into an agreement with the BCCI, will also be associated with the ACA . The provider will display the past history of the players as well as their talent and statistics, he added.

Further, the ACA secretary informed Star Sports will broadcast APL in Telugu as well as other languages. At least 25 to 30 lakh viewers will have a chance to watch these matches, he predicted.

Gopinath Reddy said the franchises will buy a total of 452 players through auction. A number of players, who participated in the APL have secured a place in IPL too, he mentioned.

In the APL season-3 auction, K Nitish Kumar Reddy fetched a record price in the history of APL. The auction of players was held on Thursday in connection with the tournament organised by the APL Governing Council.

K Nitish Kumar Reddy, who is playing for the Sunrisers team in the ongoing IPL, was acquired by the Marlin Godavari Titans team for Rs.15.60 lakh in the auction.

In the auction process, 408 players were selected across the state in four categories.

Six franchisees from Rayalaseema Kings, Marlin Godavari Titans and KVR Uttarandhra Lions, Coastal Riders, Bezawada Tigers and Vizag Warriors groups participated in the auction.

ACA treasurer AV Chalam, APL Governing Council members Jitendranath Sharma, Vinod Kumar, Auction Officer Navneet Krishna and others were present.