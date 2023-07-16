Monsoon home makeover: Embrace rainy season with stylish decor

Hyderabad: Embrace the captivating sight of raindrops dancing on lush foliage and revitalized flora. Delicate sheer curtains offer a translucent allure, infusing rooms with an ethereal and expansive ambiance. As monsoons usher in muddy shoes, drenched umbrellas, and rain-soaked raincoats, ensure the creation of a designated dirt corner near your entrance. Adorn this space with a doormat crafted from jute, coir, or rubber, accompanied by an elegant umbrella stand that harmonises with the decor of your entrance or living room. This season presents challenges like termite infestations, flies, fungus, and silverfish. If you prefer do-it-yourself remedies, scatter neem leaves, camphor balls, and cloves throughout your home, even beneath your mattress, to deter moisture-related issues. For a more intensive solution, consider scheduling a professional pest or termite control treatment before the rainy season commences. Transform your terrace or balcony into a cozy nook for enjoying coffee or tea. Arrange a few chairs and a table while adorning the space with carefully placed potted plants, adding a touch of natural beauty to your outdoor lounge area.

Although the rain brings a sense of melancholy, you can counteract it with vibrant decor. Integrate an array of colorful cushions against a neutral sofa or opt for a bold-colored sofa or pair of chairs. Infuse your space with splashes of color through accent pieces such as table lamps, vases, paintings, and wall art. While avoiding rugs and carpets that may attract mold, consider creating an accent wall by painting a focal point, instantly revitalizing your room.

Speaking to The Hans India, Urban Palette Designers said, “During monsoons, prioritize creating a designated dirt corner near the entrance with a doormat and umbrella stand to tackle muddy shoes and wet umbrellas.

Incorporate vibrant colors in your decor, such as colorful cushions and accent pieces, to combat the glum environment.

Embrace the benefits of the rainy season by nurturing your indoor plants, allowing them to enjoy the rainwater before bringing them indoors.”

Monsoons provide the ideal opportunity to showcase indoor plants. Allow them to bask outdoors during the night, relishing a thorough cleansing by the rain. In the morning, carefully bring them indoors, ensuring the leaves, stems, and bark are thoroughly dried. Refrain from watering the plants for a week to ten days afterward, observing their immediate rejuvenation.

Engage in a flurry of planting and pruning during the monsoon season. Prepare a well-drained bed with nutrient-rich soil for seedlings or cuttings. Prune any excessive growth and shape your plants accordingly.

Apply suitable fertilizers to fortify their health. Leverage the natural rainfall to nourish your plants, refraining from manual watering unless the soil has completely dried during a break in the monsoons.