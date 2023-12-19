Live
- SC grants interim protection to varsity officials booked by UP Police in a religious conversion case
- Give justice to Vidarbha people and farmers, demands Maha Congress
- Act of some leaders was shame to me: Rajya Sabha Chairman
- IPL Auction 2024: Mitchell Starc sold to KKR for all-time high Rs 24.75, CSK get the service of Alzari Joseph
- MLAs can’t summon meetings of officers: Haryana CM
- Minister Ponnam urges auto walas to be patient for some time
- Students stripped, beaten up by teacher as punishment in Karnataka; accused arrested
- School job case: WBSSC affidavit will have to give details on irregularities adopted
- One day Southern Star Army-Academia and Industry interface held
- Haryana plans to expand Delhi Metro till Kundli: Minister
Just In
Moody's forecasts Bangladesh's credit rating to be stable
Highlights
Moody's Investors Service has forecast Bangladesh's credit rating and the country's long-term outlook to be stable.
Dhaka: Moody's Investors Service has forecast Bangladesh's credit rating and the country's long-term outlook to be stable.
The rating indicates that the global rating agency does not anticipate any significant changes in the economy's creditworthiness or its ability to meet its financial obligations, reports Xinhua news agency.
It also maintains its downgraded credit rating at B1 (non-investment grade) for the country.
Moody's disclosed the ratings in a statement recently following a review.
Earlier in May this year, Moody's downgraded Bangladesh's rating for the first time, placing it at B1 from the Ba3 category.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS