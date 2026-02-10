  1. Home
Moody’s projects India’s GDP to grow 6.4% in FY’27

Mumbai: Moody's Ratings on Monday projected India's GDP to grow at 6.4% in the next fiscal, the fastest pace among G-20 economies, driven by strong domestic consumption, policy measures, and a stable banking system.

In its banking system outlook report, Moody's said their asset quality will remain resilient, with some stress among micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). Regardless, banks have sufficient reserves to absorb loan losses, it said.

