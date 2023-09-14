Mordor Intelligence Acquires 51% Stake in Global Market Insights, Aims to Triple Workforce to 2000 in 5 Years

Hyderabad, India 14th September, 2023 – Hyderabad based Mordor Intelligence, a frontrunner in the market intelligence industry, has made a strategic investment in the Global Market Insights (GMI) Group by acquiring a 51% equity stake for an undisclosed amount, with plans to acquire an additional 25% by March 2024. The combined entity has targeted a ₹400 Crore turnover in the next 5 years.



"Clients today want more in-depth market intelligence, and it requires significant investments in human capital over the long-term. We believe this new investment underscores our growth vision, and the tremendous opportunity ahead. We are now well-positioned to solve the demanding needs of the industry, and to become a front ranking player with expanded offerings," Bharadwaj Reddy, Founder & CEO of Mordor Intelligence stated.

Reddy adds, “We're on a trajectory to expand our workforce to over 2,000 within the next five years from our current combined team of 750 professionals. Going forward, our growth will be dynamic, driven by both organic and inorganic avenues. This acquisition, to be the first of many, is just the beginning, in our quest to be the best-in-class go-to-market intelligence company.”

Charanjeet Ailsinghani, the founder of GMI will continue to lead GMI with a firm commitment to maintain its distinct identity, talent, and processes. Charanjeet asserts, “The synergy with Mordor Intelligence will fuel rapid growth in business, drive innovation, and propel GMI to exceed ₹100 Crores in turnover within 3 years."

Pune-based market intelligence firm GMI with a US subsidiary and 200 skilled professionals, delivers syndicated and custom research reports for strategic decision-making to 3000 clients globally. The 550+ team strong revenue-funded Mordor Intelligence, boasts a remarkable track record with close to 10,000 market insight projects delivered to over 6500 clients, including 60% of the Fortune 500.

Together, the Mordor Intelligence and GMI strategic alliance will continue to serve clients across diverse industries. These include Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Technology, Media & Telecom, Energy & Power, Food & Beverage, Animal Feed, Healthcare & Medical Devices, and Chemicals & Advanced Materials.

