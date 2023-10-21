Morgan Stanley upbeat on Indian stock mkt

Mumbai: The Wall Street major Morgan Stanley has upgraded India to ‘standout overweight’ citing that the relative economic and earnings growth is improving and the macro-stability setup looks sufficient to withstand the higher real rate environment. “India remains standout overweight. We increase our overweight stance on Indian equities and as our most-preferred emerging market,” the brokerage said in a note on Friday.

The dream run of domestic flows continues and multi-polar world dynamics are driving both FDI as well as portfolio flows towards the country, it said. Not just that domestic equities top the brokerage’s global equity investment score with an overall score of 68. Singapore though is at the second highest score is a distant 54, Greece at 47, Mexico at 43 and Poland at 38, making the top five markets for the company this year.

India has been structurally outperforming MSCI EM index by 45.5 per cent (in $ terms) from early 2021 until October 2022, and “we expect outperformance to continue, with India starting to show a material breakout in relative EPS versus EM and having relatively low correlation/revenue from both the US and China," it said.