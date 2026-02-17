Motilal Oswal Alternates raises `8,500 cr via PE fund

Mumbai: Motilal Oswal Alternates on Monday announced raising Rs 8,500 crore from private equity investors, and the fund will be deployed as growth capital across companies. The fund witnessed strong participation from both global and domestic investors, surpassing its initial target of Rs 6,500 crore and completing the process within 10 months from the fund launch in mid-April 2025.

"Motilal Oswal Alternates, one of the pioneers of alternate investing in India, is pleased to announce equity the final close of its fifth private fund, India Business Excellence Fund V (IBEF V/Fund V), at its hard cap in February 2026, making it the largest in the firm's private equity history," Motilal Oswal Alternate (MOA) said in a release.