MS Agarwal Foundries lines up Rs 1,200-cr capex in TG

Hyderabad: City-based MS Agarwal Foundries, a steel manufacturer, on Friday announced its ambitious expansion plan backed by an investment of Rs 1,200 crore. The investment will be utilised to increase its production capacity by fivefold to 1.2 million TPA over the next four years, add over 5,000 direct and indirect jobs, and expand reach to over 1,000 active dealers, from the current 400, within the next 18 – 20 months.

During the official launch of its latest innovation, MS Life 600+ CRS (Corrosion Resistant Steel), at an event in the city, Pramod Agarwal, Managing Director, MS Agarwal Foundries, said: “Beyond scaling production, we are also expanding and diversifying our portfolio. We are setting up a power plant, diversifying to other steel products, and enhancing our Cut & Bend services. These strategic initiatives will strengthen our industry leadership.”

Speaking about the newly launched product, he said that, “MS Life 600+ CRS is engineered for earthquake and corrosion resistance, making it the ideal choice for homebuyers, engineers, and infrastructure developers across India.” The manufacturer informed that MS Life contributed to the construction of 25,000 homes in 2024, and now aims to double that to 50,000 in 2025.

The MS Life 600+ CRS TMT Rebars are manufactured at both their facilities - Unit-1 (Toopran Mandal, Telangana) and Unit-2 (Naidupeta, Andhra Pradesh). The facilities are equipped with cutting-edge German technology and the CRS TMT Rebars are manufactured with HYQST (High Yield Quenching & Self Tempering) technology. “With both the plants strategically located we are ideally placed to cater to entire South India,” Agarwal added.