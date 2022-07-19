Muralikrishnan elevated as Xiaomi India’s new President

Hyderabad: Xiaomi India, smartphone and smart TV brand, announced the elevation of Muralikrishnan B as President on Monday. After serving as Chief Operating Officer since 2018, in his new role as President of Xiaomi India, Muralikrishnan B will be responsible for day to day operations, services, public affairs and strategic projects. He will continue to work towards strengthening the company's commitment towards the Make in India and Digital India initiatives.

Muralikrishnan an alumnus of IIM-Calcutta comes with over 25 years of experience in the consumer tech domain and he has been instrumental in the brand's growth across offline sales, service and operations. Under Muralikrishnan's leadership, the company has witnessed strong growth across categories and has substantially scaled its organisational capabilities, execution machinery and built a solid foundation in the offline retail segment.

Xiaomi India will focus towards reinforcing its commitment to the country, and will continue to stay true to its core philosophy of delivering innovation for everyone. These changes will be in full effect by 1st August 2022.