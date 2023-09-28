Live
- Fire breaks out for second time at car battery factory run by Iran's Defence Ministry
- Men's ODI WC: Ravichandran Ashwin replaces Axar Patel in India's final squad
- Music label giant Saregama acquires stake in Pocket Aces
- Asian Games: India Schedule - Day 6
- Teenaged boy drown at Juhu Beach during Ganpati immersion
- Kitex to set up second fibre-to-apparel cluster in Telangana
- Names of several UP Ministers under discussion for 2024 LS polls
- Speculation over Vasundhara Raje’s future role in Rajasthan after Shah and Nadda's visit
- Micron shares fall as demand recovery 'off to slow start'
- Students killing: Protests continue in Manipur, cars burnt, two BJP offices attacked
Just In
Music label giant Saregama acquires stake in Pocket Aces
India's oldest music label company Saregama has agreed to acquire a 51.82 percent stake in the startup Pocket Aces as the company expands into new music.
New Delhi: India's oldest music label company Saregama has agreed to acquire a 51.82 per cent stake in the startup Pocket Aces as the company expands into new music.
In a stock exchange filing, Saregama mentioned that is paying about $20 million for a 51.82 per cent stake in Pocket Aces and plans to invest an additional $1.8 million in the startup.
The news was first reported by TechCrunch.
The music label also said that it intends to acquire up to 92.61 per cent of Pocket Aces in the future and will set the price based on the completion of certain metrics.
Pocket Aces primarily create short-form video content aimed at young Indians, with over 30 new items added every day.
The popularity of its shows has skyrocketed in recent years due to its typical comedic content and its ability to address real-world issues.
The startup manages over 100 digital talents and has licensed IPs like "Little Things" to Netflix. They have also shared content with platforms such as Jio, MX Player, Vistara, and Qatar Airways.
According to its website, Pocket Aces reaches 50 million viewers weekly and accumulates 700 million views monthly.
In February, Pocket Aces laid off 50 employees or about 20 per cent of its workforce as part of a corporate restructuring drive.