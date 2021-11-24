Muthoot EXIM launches Gold Point Centre in Hyd

Hyderabad: Muthoot Exim (P) Ltd., the precious metal arm of Muthoot Blue, has launched its 14th Gold Point Centre, in Hyderabad.

The Gold Point centre will provide customers with scientific, transparent and most customer-centric process and equipment for testing, assessment, valuation and payments for gold. The centre has processes that ensure transparent, fair, precise and efficient buying of gold.

With the first Gold Point branch launched in Coimbatore in 2015, the company Exim arm has steadily expanded to Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Madurai, Vijayawada, Ernakulam (Kochi), Trichy, Pune and now in Hyderabad.

It is the first national level organised sector venture to get into recycling of gold that is in line with the vision laid down by the Centre for the Indian Gold Industry.

Gold Point Centre buy old and used gold items directly from customers, reprocesses, refines and supplies refined bars for domestic consumption, in line with nation's endeavour to reducing dependence on gold imports.

Keyur Shah, CEO, Muthoot Exim said, "We have finally reached the 'City of Pearls', Hyderabad, which is also the fifth most productive metro area and the fifth most populous urban agglomeration in the country. The city is home to more than 1300 IT and ITES companies. The new branch will help us reach out to more customers who require our service."

Thomas Muthoot, Executive Director, Muthoot Pappachan Group & MD, Muthoot Exim said, "Muthoot Exim is one of the fastest growing businesses for us and our expansion comes at a time when the industry along with the aspirations of the common man is also growing.